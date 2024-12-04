Logo
Amazon's cloud service shows new AI servers, says Apple will use its chips
Amazon's cloud service shows new AI servers, says Apple will use its chips

FILE PHOTO: An Amazon Web Services (AWS) logo is pictured during a trade fair in Hannover Messe, in Hanover, Germany, April 22, 2024. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse/File Photo

04 Dec 2024 12:56AM
LAS VEGAS : Amazon.com's cloud unit on Tuesday showed new data center servers packed with its own AI chips that will challenge Nvidia, with Apple coming aboard as a customer to use them.

The new servers, based on 64 of Amazon Web Services' Trainium2 chips, will be strung together in a massive supercomputer with hundreds of thousands of chips, with the help AI startup Anthropic, which will be the first to use it. Apple executive Benoit Dupin also said that Apple is using Trainium2 chips.

AWS Chief Executive Matt Garman also said that Trainium3, the company's next generation of AI chip, will debut next year.

Source: Reuters

