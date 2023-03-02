Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Amazon's cloud unit to invest $6 billion in Malaysia by 2037
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Amazon's cloud unit to invest $6 billion in Malaysia by 2037

Amazon's cloud unit to invest $6 billion in Malaysia by 2037

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Amazon is seen at the company logistics centre in Boves, France, August 8, 2018. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

02 Mar 2023 10:42AM (Updated: 02 Mar 2023 10:49AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Amazon Web Services (AWS), the cloud computing division of Amazon.com Inc, said on Wednesday it plans to invest $6 billion in Malaysia over the next 14 years to strengthen its cloud services infrastructure in the country.

This marks the company's latest move in its plan to build AWS Infrastructure Regions across southeast Asia.

The infrastructure hub will enable customers in the region to store data securely, the subsidiary said in a statement.

AWS' cloud platform offers more than 200 services, including storage, robotics and artificial intelligence.

Last year, AWS had announced a $5 billion investment in Thailand.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.