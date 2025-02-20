Amazon's MGM Studios gains creative control over 'James Bond' franchise

Amazon MGM Studios will take creative control of the James Bond franchise under a new joint venture with longtime rights holders Michael Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, the tech giant said on Thursday.

Amazon bought MGM Studios in 2022 as a part of its media push, which had granted the company distribution rights to the long-running action franchise but not creative control.

All the involved parties will remain co-owners of the franchise.

"With my 007 career spanning nearly 60 incredible years, I am stepping back from producing the James Bond films to focus on art and charitable projects," Wilson said.

James Bond is one of the world's most popular movie franchises, with over twenty-five films and has earned billions of dollars on the box office.

The move will allow Amazon to take a more hands-on approach to the next films and gain more ground in the media business while streaming rival Netflix continues to dominate the online video streaming space.

The film franchise is looking for a new actor to play James Bond after Daniel Craig stepped down from the role in 2021. The casting has fueled speculation, which includes major actors including Idris Elba and Henry Cavill, but no official announcement has been made yet.