Amazon's next union vote to start on Oct 12 in upstate New York
The logo of Amazon is seen at the company logistics center in Bretigny-sur-Orge, near Paris, France on Dec 7, 2021. (File photo: Reuters/Gonzalo Fuentes)

14 Sep 2022 10:47PM (Updated: 14 Sep 2022 11:19PM)
Amazon on Wednesday (Sep 14) said employees at its "ALB1" warehouse in upstate New York will start voting on Oct 12 on whether to unionize, with the ballot count expected to commence on Oct 18.

It will be the third time this year staff at a company facility cast ballots on whether to join the Amazon Labor Union, a group led by former employee Christian Smalls that won the first-ever union election inside the online retailer in the United States. Amazon has contested that result.

The Wall Street Journal earlier reported the October election dates.

