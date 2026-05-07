Amazon's Prime Video to invest at least 90 million euros in 2026 in local production, regulator says

PARIS, May 7 : Amazon's Prime Video will invest at least 90 million euros ($105.95 million) in European video and movie production in French language this year, the French telecoms regulator said on Thursday.

Amazon's investment requirement would raise to 110 million euros if the streaming service releases at least one film fewer than 12 months after it premiered in theatres, ARCOM, the regulator, said in a statement.

The amount had been set in 2021 at 40 million euros per year, it said, adding the amounts for the coming years will depend on Prime Video's sales revenues.

Broadcasters and streaming services are forced to invest in European video and cinematographic production in French language to be allowed to operate in France.

($1 = 0.8495 euros)