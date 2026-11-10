Amazon's Ring launches flying camera, autonomous security robot

Nov 10 : Amazon's Ring on Tuesday launched a new robotics business with two autonomous security products, a flying indoor camera for homes and a roving security robot designed for businesses, as the company expands beyond its established lineup of home-security devices.

• Both devices - Ring Drone and Ring Rover - use Ring's AI Pilot system, which combines cameras, vision models, on-device sensors and cloud processing to map spaces, identify potential patrol points and navigate around obstacles, Amazon said

• The launch marks an expansion of Ring's security business, which began with video doorbells and has grown into a broader network of connected cameras, sensors and alarms.

• The company said the new robots are designed to work with the existing devices through the Ring app

• Amazon will start shipping the Ring Rover Cam on December 16 at $999.99 in the US, and the Ring Drone Cam on January 27 at $249.99

• The Ring Drone can fly preset routes on demand or respond to alarms by flying to investigate

• The Ring Rover can patrol businesses autonomously, either on schedule or when needed