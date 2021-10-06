Logo
Amazon's Twitch hit by data breach
A twitch sign-in screen is seen at the offices of Twitch Interactive Inc, a social video platform and gaming community owned by Amazon, in San Francisco, California, on Mar 6, 2017. (Photo: REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage)

06 Oct 2021 11:59PM (Updated: 07 Oct 2021 12:37AM)
Twitch, a live-streaming platform for video gamers, has suffered a data breach, the Amazon-owned company said on Wednesday, without providing further details.

"We can confirm a breach has taken place. Our teams are working with urgency to understand the extent of this. We will update the community as soon as additional information is available," the company said  on Twitter.

An anonymous hacker has claimed to have leaked Twitch's entire source code and user payout information, according to video game news platform Video Games Chronicle, which first reported the news of the hack.

The motive for the hacker's leak was to "foster more disruption and competition in the online video streaming space," the report.

"Twitch leak is real. Includes significant amount of personal data," cyber security expert Kevin Beaumont said on Twitter.

Twitch and its parent Amazon were not immediately available for comment.

Source: Reuters

