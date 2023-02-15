Amazon's VC arm leads $20 million funding at entertainment firm Superplastic

Entertainment company Superplastic said on Wednesday it had raised $20 million in a funding round led by the venture capital arm of Amazon.com Inc as it looks to expand its universe of digital characters.

The latest cash infusion, a Series A extension, takes Superplastic's total funding to $58 million, the company said. It was not immediately clear at what valuation the funds were raised.

Other investors that participated in the funding round include Craft Ventures, Google Ventures, Galaxy Digital, Kering, Sony Japan, Scribble Ventures, Kakao, Animoca Brands, Day One Ventures and Betaworks.

Superplastic sells toys, apparel and non-fungible tokens in collaboration with brands, including Gucci, Fortnite, Mercedes-Benz, Tommy Hilfiger and celebrities such as Paris Hilton, Post Malone and The Weeknd.