Business

Amazon's VC arm leads US$20 million funding at entertainment firm Superplastic
15 Feb 2023 11:13PM (Updated: 15 Feb 2023 11:57PM)
Entertainment company Superplastic said on Wednesday it had raised US$20 million in a funding round led by the venture capital arm of Amazon.com as it looks to expand its universe of digital characters.

The latest cash infusion, a Series A extension, takes Superplastic's total funding to US$58 million, the company said. It was not immediately clear at what valuation the funds were raised.

Other investors that participated in the funding round include Craft Ventures, Google Ventures, Galaxy Digital, Kering, Sony Japan, Scribble Ventures, Kakao, Animoca Brands, Day One Ventures and Betaworks.

Superplastic sells toys, apparel and non-fungible tokens in collaboration with brands, including Gucci, Fortnite, Mercedes-Benz, Tommy Hilfiger and celebrities such as Paris Hilton, Post Malone and The Weeknd.

Source: Reuters

