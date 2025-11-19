Amazon's Zoox launches robotaxi rides in San Francisco

Amazon's self-driving unit Zoox opened its waitlist on Tuesday for users in San Francisco, offering free rides, just days after Alphabet's Waymo said it will provide robotaxi rides in the same market.

Zoox said it is inviting people to ride its driverless vehicles for free and share feedback under the Zoox Explorers program, to help refine the experience before the service is scaled up.

Riders will be taken off the waitlist depending on their location and the addition of robotaxis to the fleet, Zoox said in a blog.

Waymo had announced last week it will begin offering robotaxi rides that use freeways across San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Phoenix. Tesla has expanded its robotaxi service with safety monitors and drivers.

Zoox began offering free robotaxi rides to the public in and around the Las Vegas Strip in September.

Its vehicles look and feel very different from rivals, using a purpose‑built vehicle that resembles a toaster oven on wheels.

There are no manual controls such as a steering wheel or pedals, and passengers sit facing each other.