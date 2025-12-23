Amazon's Zoox to recall 332 US vehicles over software error

WASHINGTON, ‌Dec 23 : Amazon's self-driving unit Zoox said on Tuesday it is recalling 332 self-driving robotaxis because vehicles may cross the yellow center line and drive into or stop in front of oncoming traffic near intersections, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said.

Zoox said it has addressed the issue through a software update and said the issue did not result in any collisions.

The ‌company opened an investigation after a Zoox robotaxi made a ‌wide right turn in late August, crossed partially into the opposing travel lane, and temporarily stopped in front of the oncoming travel lane. Zoox identified 62 instances where a robotaxi crossed the lane line, partially or fully, unnecessarily.

"We have proactively identified some instances where our vehicles were making maneuvers that, while common for human drivers, didn't meet ‍our standards," Zoox said.

Zoox said it engaged in ongoing conversations with NHTSA about the issue.

In May, Zoox recalled 270 vehicles and issued a software update to improve how its vehicles track nearby pedestrians and prevent movement when someone is close after an unoccupied robotaxi ​was involved in an April ‌8 crash with a passenger car in Las Vegas.

In April, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration closed a probe into 258 Zoox vehicles over a braking issue ​after Zoox issued a recall to update their software to address an issue that could ⁠cause unexpected hard braking.

NHTSA in August ‌certified Zoox vehicles for demonstration use and closed a probe, which the U.S. auto ​safety regulator began in 2022, into whether they had complied with federal requirements.

Other automakers have issued recalls over software issues in self-driving vehicles.

Alphabet ‍unit Waymo earlier this month recalled its self-driving vehicles after Texas officials said they illegally passed ⁠school buses at least 19 times since the start of the school year. NHTSA opened a ​probe in October into Waymo vehicles near ‌school buses.