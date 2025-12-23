Amazon's Zoox to recall 332 US vehicles over software error, NHTSA says

Dec 23 : ‌Amazon's self-driving unit Zoox is recalling 332 vehicles in the U.S. over an automated driving systems (ADS) software error, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Tuesday.

Zoox recalled certain ‌ADS equipped with software versions released ‌before December 19, NHTSA said, adding that at or near intersections, Zoox vehicles may cross the yellow center line and drive into or stop in front of ‍oncoming traffic, increasing the risk of a crash.

The company has updated the ADS software free of charge, NHTSA added. It had recalled 270 ​vehicles back ‌in May. It issued a software update to improve how its vehicles track ​nearby pedestrians and prevent movement when someone is ⁠close, following a ‌crash in San Francisco in the ​same month.

NHTSA in August certified Zoox vehicles for demonstration use and closed a ‍probe, which the U.S. auto safety regulator ⁠began in 2022, into whether they had complied ​with federal requirements.

