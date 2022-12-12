Temasek-backed crypto firm Amber Group making 'dynamic headcount adjustments' across global offices

SINGAPORE: Temasek-backed crypto firm Amber Group has "made adjustments dynamically" to its headcount and team compositions across global offices, with its Singapore headquarters "open and operating as usual".

In response to CNA's queries, Amber Group said on Monday (Dec 12) that the adjustments - part of the firm's quarterly business planning - were made based on business needs and other operational considerations such as cost and efficiency.

Bloomberg reported that Amber Group will reduce its workforce from the current 700 to less than 400.

Their operations and business are not affected, said Amber Group, adding that employees affected by the adjustments will be offered severance pay.

The crypto firm also addressed reports surrounding delayed severance payments, attributing the holdup to a "transaction delay due to the restriction in the foreign exchange quota".