Ambiq Micro files for US stock market listing amid AI-focused IPO revival

Chip designer Ambiq Micro filed for a U.S. stock market listing on Thursday, as strong investor demand for AI-focused technology stocks helps revive the IPO market.

The move comes as the market shows signs of recovery, with investors once again warming to high-growth tech startups they had largely avoided for nearly three years.

Analysts expect companies tied to the AI boom to drive the next wave of tech listings, fueled by expectations of rapid growth as businesses adopt more generative AI applications.

Ambiq said it will list on the NYSE under the symbol "AMBQ", joining a wave of chip design firms that are central to the AI boom, as their processors help power the growing demand for faster and more efficient computing.

BofA Securities and UBS are the lead underwriters for the offering.