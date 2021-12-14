AMC, GameStop short sellers make a comeback as meme stocks buckle

Shares of AMC Entertainment and GameStop dropped further in early trading on Tuesday, extending declines that have helped short sellers recover more than US$1 billion in losses in December.

Both companies were at the heart of the meme stocks phenomenon earlier this year, when individual investors coordinated on online message boards to fuel stunning rallies that cost short sellers billions of dollars.

Theater chain AMC dropped 8per cent to a new 7-month low at US$21.31 and were on track for a fourth day of losses, while videogame retailer GameStop shed 4.3per cent to US$131 - its lowest level since March.

Short-sellers have made US$1.1 billion on their positions on AMC stock since the beginning of December, according to data from analytics firm Ortex. GameStop short-sellers have made US$330 million since the start of the month. Both stocks have lost nearly a third of their value in December.

Still, so far this year, bearish investors have lost US$1.3 billion on their bets on AMC and US$11.78 billion in GameStop as their shares have rallied about 1,000per cent and 600per cent year-to-date, respectively.

The estimated short interest at AMC increased to 19per cent of its free float from 16per cent at the end of November, per Ortex data. GameStop short interest has shot up to 14per cent from 11per cent in the same period.

Insider selling at AMC last week added to worries over the Omicron coronavirus variant denting a recovery in theater attendance.

Retail traders were net sellers of equities for the first time since March 2021 in the week leading up to Dec. 8 in the largest outflow since Sep 2020, J.P.Morgan data showed last week.

Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research, said AMC investors are worried about the reopening trade, with comments from the UK that Omicron infections could become a tidal wave weighing on the sentiment.

(Reporting by Medha Singh and Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)