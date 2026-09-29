AMD to acquire Fei-Fei Li's World Labs in $8.2 billion deal

Sept 28 : Advanced Micro Devices said on Monday that it had entered an agreement to acquire Fei-Fei Li's World Labs startup in a deal valued at $8.2 billion.

San Francisco-based World Labs, which raised $1 billion in a funding round earlier this year, develops spatial-intelligence models.

Spatial intelligence, a novel approach to AI, refers to the ability to reason how the 3D world works — rather than relying on 2D data like flat images or text.

Fei-Fei Li will join AMD as executive vice president and chief scientist. She will report to Lisa Su.

The deal is expected to close by the end of 2026.