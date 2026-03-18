AMD CEO Lisa Su to visit Samsung chip plant in South Korea, discuss expanding ties, source says

SEOUL, March 18 : Advanced Micro Devices CEO Lisa Su is set to visit Samsung Electronics' chip production site in Pyeongtaek, South Korea on Wednesday, where she will tour production lines and discuss expanding cooperation beyond memory into foundry manufacturing, a source with knowledge of the trip said.

Su is expected to meet chip executives, including Samsung's chip division chief Jun Young-hyun and Foundry Business head Han Jin-man during the visit, said the source, who declined to be named due to the sensitivity of the matter.

Samsung has been supplying high-bandwidth memory 3E (HBM3E) chips for AMD's latest artificial intelligence accelerators since last year, maintaining close ties over memory chips.

Su is also expected to hold a dinner meeting with Samsung Electronics Chairman Jay Y. Lee following the site visit, the source said.

AMD was not immediately available for comment outside regular business hours, while Samsung Electronics declined to comment.