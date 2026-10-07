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AMD CEO says continues to explore foundry partnership with Samsung Electronics
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AMD CEO says continues to explore foundry partnership with Samsung Electronics

AMD CEO says continues to explore foundry partnership with Samsung Electronics
FILE PHOTO: The logo of semiconductor company Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) is displayed over a booth at the Web Summit digital trade show in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, May 12, 2026. REUTERS/Chris Helgren/File Photo
AMD CEO says continues to explore foundry partnership with Samsung Electronics
AMD Chief Executive Officer Lisa Su speaks to reporters in Taipei, Taiwan, October 6, 2026. REUTERS/Wen-Yee Lee
07 Oct 2026 03:44PM (Updated: 07 Oct 2026 03:49PM)
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SEOUL, Oct 7 : AMD CEO ​Lisa Su said on Wednesday that the US chipmaker continues to explore partnership opportunities with Samsung Electronics in the memory and foundry businesses.

• In response to tight memory chip supply, Su said AMD is "working with our customers to optimise their memory footprint so that we can satisfy more computing going forward."

• Speaking to reporters during a visit to Seoul, Su said she had met with executives at SK Hynix and was going to meet with executives from Samsung Electronics.

• Su said she encourages memory suppliers to "build faster, as fast as possible."

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• "I think we very much rely on the Korean supply chain," Su said, adding that Samsung and SK Hynix are "key for us to accomplish our broad ambition in data centres."

• Su said overall data centre demand remained very strong, with AMD seeing strong demand signals across its product portfolio.

• In March, AMD and Samsung Electronics signed a memorandum of understanding to expand their strategic partnership on memory chip ​supplies for artificial intelligence infrastructure.

• The companies said at the time they would also ​discuss opportunities for a foundry partnership, under which Samsung could ⁠provide contract chip manufacturing services for next-generation AMD products.

Source: Reuters
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