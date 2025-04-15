Logo
AMD CEO says ready to start chip production at TSMC's plant in Arizona
AMD CEO says ready to start chip production at TSMC's plant in Arizona

FILE PHOTO: A smartphone with a displayed AMD logo is placed on a computer motherboard in this illustration taken March 6, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

15 Apr 2025 09:19AM (Updated: 15 Apr 2025 10:08AM)
TAIPEI : Advanced Micro Devices' Chief Executive Lisa Su said on Tuesday that it is ready to start chip production at TSMC's plant in Arizona and will certainly make more AI servers in the U.S.

Su was speaking to reporters at National Taiwan University in Taipei.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday he would be announcing the tariff rate on imported semiconductors this week, adding that there would be flexibility with some companies in the sector. 

AMD, one of the largest providers of personal computer chips, relies mostly on TSMC, the world's largest contract chip maker in Taiwan to make its chips. 

(This story has been corrected to clarify that production will start at TSMC's plant in Arizona in the headline and paragraph 1)

Source: Reuters
