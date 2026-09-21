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AMD joins $1 trillion club as chipmakers rally on AI-driven demand
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AMD joins $1 trillion club as chipmakers rally on AI-driven demand

AMD joins $1 trillion club as chipmakers rally on AI-driven demand
The AMD logo, on display at HPE Discover Las Vegas 2026, in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., June 16, 2026. REUTERS/Caroline Brehman
AMD joins $1 trillion club as chipmakers rally on AI-driven demand
Visitors arrive at Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) kiosk during the Semicon India 2026, an annual semiconductor conference, in New Delhi, India, September 17, 2026. REUTERS/Bhawika Chhabra
AMD joins $1 trillion club as chipmakers rally on AI-driven demand
Demo units of GPU chips and processors built by AMD are displayed at its kiosk during Semicon India 2026, an annual semiconductor conference, in New Delhi, India, September 18, 2026. REUTERS/Bhawika Chhabra
21 Sep 2026 10:20PM (Updated: 21 Sep 2026 10:40PM)
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Sept 21 : Advanced Micro Devices briefly soared past $1 trillion in market capitalization for the first time on Monday, joining a small group of chipmakers to reach the milestone, as investors bet on its expanding role in AI computing.

The company's shares were last up 9 per cent at $610, after surging to an all-time high of $613.92 — creating a valuation of just over $1 trillion.

The milestone caps a stellar rally for the Santa Clara, California-based AMD, regarded as the closest rival to AI bellwether Nvidia for graphics processing units.

It becomes the fourth US chipmaker to top a $1 trillion valuation, after Nvidia, Broadcom and Micron. Nvidia crossed the mark in 2023 and is now the world's most valuable company, worth more than $5 trillion.

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AMD has accelerated its AI product launches and moved beyond selling individual chips to offering complete systems that combine processors, networking gear and related hardware, helping it compete with Nvidia's products.

The company is also benefiting from rising demand for central processing units used alongside graphics processors in servers handling inference. That has helped AMD take market share from Intel.

Early last month, AMD forecast quarterly revenue above Wall Street estimates, which fell short of lofty investor expectations, sending its stock down over 7 per cent on the day. Since then, it has leaped over 26 per cent.

Most chip stocks surged on Monday, with Intel jumping around 11 per cent, Qualcomm rising 4.1 per cent and the broader chips index gaining 2.6 per cent to a one-month high.

Source: Reuters
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