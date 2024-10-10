AMD kicks off San Francisco event with new server chips

SAN FRANCISCO :Advanced Micro Devices unveiled new server chips at an event in San Francisco on Thursday ahead of the expected launch of its latest artificial-intelligence processors, as it seeks to beef up its AI chips in a market dominated by Nvidia.

The company announced the availability of a new version of its server central processing unit (CPU) design. The family of chips formerly codenamed Turin includes a version of one of them that is designed to keep the graphics processing units (GPUs) fed with data - which will speed AI processing.

The flagship chip boasts nearly 200 processing cores and is priced at $14,813. The whole line of processors uses the Zen 5 architecture that offers speed gains of as much as 37 per cent for advanced AI data crunching.

At the event, AMD will likely detail its MI325X chip and the next-generation MI350 chip that it promised for this year and next year, respectively, when it unveiled them at the Computex trade show in Taiwan in June.

The MI350 series features increased computing horsepower and memory, according to the company’s presentation in June. The AMD design aims to compete with Nvidia’s Blackwell architecture.

The current MI300X AI chip launched late last year and AMD has quickly ramped up production to meet demand.

In July, the company raised its AI chip forecast to $4.5 billion for the year from its previous target of $4 billion. Demand for its MI300X chips has surged because of the frenzy around building and deploying generative AI products.

AMD's launch on Thursday is unlikely to impact Nvidia’s data center revenue as the demand for such chips vastly exceeds the availability.

This year analysts expect AMD to report data center revenue of $12.83 billion, according to LSEG estimates. Wall Street expects Nvidia to report data center revenue of $110.36 billion. Data center revenue is a proxy for AI chips needed to build and run AI applications.