AMD likely to launch new AI chips at San Francisco data center event

SAN FRANCISCO : Advanced Micro Devices is expected to announce several new artificial intelligence processors and other chips at an event in San Francisco on Thursday, as it grows as a supplier of AI chips in a market dominated by Nvidia.

AMD will likely detail its MI325X chip and the next generation MI350 chip that it promised for this year and next year respectively when it unveiled them at the Computex treade show in Taiwan in June.

The MI350 series features increased computing horsepower and memory, according to the company’s presentation in June. The AMD design aims to compete with Nvidia’s Blackwell architecture.

AMD is also likely to announce new server central processing units (CPUs) and PC chips that feature more AI computing horsepower.

The current MI300X AI chip launched late last year and AMD has quickly ramped up production to meet demand.

In July, the company raised its AI chip forecast to $4.5 billion for the year from its previous target of $4 billion. Demand for its MI300X chips has surged because of the frenzy around building and deploying generative AI products.

AMD's launch on Thursday is unlikely to impact Nvidia’s data center revenue as the demand for such chips vastly exceeds the availability.

This year analysts expect AMD to report data center revenue of $12.83 billion, according to LSEG estimates. Wall Street expects Nvidia to report data center revenue of $110.36 billion. Data center revenue is a proxy for AI chips needed to build and run AI applications.

