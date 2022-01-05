Logo
AMD releases new laptop chips, taking aim at business computers
FILE PHOTO: Signs of AMD are seen at the China Digital Entertainment Expo and Conference, also known as ChinaJoy, in Shanghai, China July 30, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song

05 Jan 2022 12:14AM (Updated: 05 Jan 2022 12:22AM)
Advanced Micro Devices on Tuesday released a new line of central processors for laptops, including ones aimed at taking market share from rival Intel Corp in the world of corporate PCs.

AMD has overtaken Intel's former lead in making the fastest chips for most Windows-based laptops, helping to push its market share to 22 per cent in the third quarter of last year.

The new Ryzen 6000 chips, announced at the start of the annual Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, are aimed at keeping that momentum.

AMD said Tuesday that PC makers plan to use its chips in 200 different laptop models this year, up from 150 the year before.

It announced a deal with Lenovo Group to supply chips for a new laptop model called the ThinkPad Z, a pricey machine aimed at corporate users, a market where Intel's market share has been slower to erode.

AMD said that Asustek Computer, Dell Technologies and HP will also introduce machines that use the new chips.

Source: Reuters

