Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

AMD says US told it to stop shipping top AI chip to China
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

AMD says US told it to stop shipping top AI chip to China

AMD says US told it to stop shipping top AI chip to China

FILE PHOTO: Signs of AMD are seen at the China Digital Entertainment Expo and Conference, also known as ChinaJoy, in Shanghai, China July 30, 2021.REUTERS/Aly Song

01 Sep 2022 06:40AM (Updated: 01 Sep 2022 06:40AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advanced Micro Devices Inc on Wednesday said U.S. officials have told it to stop exporting its top artificial intelligence chip to China, according to a spokesman.

The company said new license requirements prevent shipment of its MI250 chips to China but it believes its MI100 chips are not affected by the new requirement. The company said it does not believe the new rules will have a material impact on its business.

AMD shares had been down 2 per cent in after-hours trading after rival Nvidia said the new rules could cost it up to $400 million is sales.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.