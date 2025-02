LONDON : Shares in Advanced Micro Devices dropped almost 9 per cent in Europe on Wednesday after the company's chief executive forecast a decline in data centre sales - a proxy for the chipmaker's revenue from the artificial intelligence sector.

AMD shares in Frankfurt were down 8.6 per cent in early trading on thin volume. Its shares fell over 8 per cent in after-hours trading on Tuesday, having closed Tuesday's regular session with a gain of 4.6 per cent.