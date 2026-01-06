Logo
AMD unveils new chips at CES event in Las Vegas
A smartphone with a displayed AMD logo is placed on a computer motherboard in this illustration taken March 6, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

06 Jan 2026 11:00AM
Jan ‌5 : Advanced Micro Devices CEO Lisa ‌Su unveiled the ‌MI455 GPU chips on Monday ‍at the CES trade show ​in ‌Las Vegas.

Source: Reuters
