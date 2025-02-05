AMD's $4.9 billion ZT Systems deal faces EU antitrust decision by March 12

BRUSSELS : European Union antitrust regulators will decide by March 12 whether to clear U.S. chipmaker AMD's $4.9 billion bid for server maker ZT Systems, a European Commission filing showed on Wednesday.

AMD announced the proposed acquisition in August last year which will strengthen its portfolio of artificial intelligence chips and hardware to better compete with Nvidia.

The EU executive can either approve the deal with or without remedies after its preliminary review or it can open a four-month-long investigation if it has serious concerns.

ZT makes AI infrastructure for the world's largest hyperscale computing companies, with Microsoft and Meta Platforms among its customers.