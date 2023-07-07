Logo
Amman Mineral opens higher on debut in Indonesia's biggest IPO this year
FILE PHOTO: A worker wearing a protective mask cleans the floor near an electronic board displaying the stock market index at the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX), as the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Jakarta, Indonesia, September 8, 2020. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

07 Jul 2023 10:08AM (Updated: 07 Jul 2023 10:19AM)
JAKARTA/SINGAPORE :Amman Mineral Internasional opened higher in its stock market debut on Friday after the country's second-largest gold-and-copper miner raised 10.73 trillion rupiah ($713.43 million) in Indonesia's biggest initial public offering (IPO) this year. Amman Mineral's stock opened at 1,745 rupiah, almost 3 per cent higher than its IPO price of 1,695 rupiah a share, on the Indonesia stock exchange.

Amman Mineral's IPO was the biggest in Indonesia in more than one year after the $1.1 billion listing of tech firm GoTo in April last year.

The company is the country's second-biggest copper and gold miner after Freeport Indonesia.

"Business prospect of copper and gold is very good because copper demand in the world continues to increase," Alexander Ramlie, Amman Mineral's President Director and CEO, said on Friday at the IPO ceremony in Jakarta.

"Copper is a very important commodity for global transition into renewable energy," he added.

Source: Reuters

