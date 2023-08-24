ANA unit Air Japan to get second jet in 2024, add more each year

BANGKOK : Air Japan, a low-cost carrier of Japan's All Nippon Airways' (ANA), will get a second aircraft in May next year to be deployed in Southeast Asia, a top executive said on Thursday.

Air Japan will add one or two planes each year, the airline's president Hideki Mineguchi said in Bangkok.

ANA launched the carrier last year with a focus on expanding its presence in Southeast Asian market as tourism recovers.

The airline will start a Bangkok-Tokyo route in February 2024 to support the Japanese's government's goal of attracting 30 million tourists by 2030, Air Japan said.

"There is a lot of traffic between Japan and Bangkok, and we expect the market itself to continue to grow," he said, adding Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia routes were being considered.

Japan saw a record 32 million visitors in 2019.

Arrivals in July of 2.32 million were still down 22 per cent from the level in July 2019, according to the Japan National Tourism Organisation.