Analog chipmaker Texas Instruments forecasts second-quarter revenue above estimates

April 22 : Texas Instruments forecast second-quarter revenue above Wall Street expectations on Wednesday, anticipating a boost in demand for its analog chips due to a boom in data center development, sending its shares up over 7 per cent in extended trading.

The company expects revenue of between $5 billion and $5.40 billion, compared with estimates of $4.86 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG.

Tech firms have been spending aggressively to bolster their AI ambitions by constructing massive data center projects, and buying large quantities of chips to run such infrastructure.

Texas Instruments makes analog chips, which perform a range of functions, including regulating power systems and converting signals such as sound, temperature or light into digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors.

TI is among the first chip companies to report earnings for the March quarter, making its results closely watched. TI is also hailed as a demand indicator for various industries due to the widespread use of its chips.

The company expects second-quarter earnings per share of between $1.77 and $2.05, compared with estimates of $1.57 per share.