Analog chipmaker Texas Instruments sees quarterly sales above estimates

Oct 21 : Texas Instruments forecast fourth-quarter revenue above Wall Street estimates on Wednesday, a sign of recovery in industrial chip demand and growing momentum for its AI data-center chips.

• Unlike Nvidia, which makes high-performance AI processors, Dallas, Texas-based TI produces analog chips that manage power and convert real-world inputs such as sound, light and temperature into digital signals for other semiconductors to process

• The analog chipmaker expects fourth-quarter revenue between $5.80 billion and $6.30 billion, above analysts' average estimate of $5.73 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG.

• Quarterly profit is expected to be between $2.45 and $2.79 per share

• Texas Instruments, one of the first major chipmakers to post quarterly results, is widely considered a bellwether for the broader electronics and semiconductor industries

• Its analog and embedded chips are used in smartphones, laptops, cars as well as factory equipment

• TI's third-quarter revenue rose 28 per cent to $6.06 billion from the same period last year, topping estimates of $5.92 billion. Quarterly profit rose 77 per cent to $2.62 per share.

• "Our cash flow from operations of $9.9 billion for the trailing 12 months again underscored the strength of our business model, the quality of our product portfolio and the benefit of 300mm production," CEO Haviv Ilan said