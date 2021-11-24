Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Analog Devices forecasts sales above estimates as it adds chipmaking capacity
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Analog Devices forecasts sales above estimates as it adds chipmaking capacity

24 Nov 2021 03:34AM (Updated: 24 Nov 2021 03:32AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Analog Devices Inc on Tuesday forecast fiscal first-quarter sales above Wall Street estimates as it said that hundreds of millions of dollars in investments would boost its chipmaking capacity.

Wilmington, Massachusetts-based ADI makes chips that go into industrial robots, 5G telecommunications equipment and, increasingly, automobiles. The company said it expects fiscal first-quarter sales and adjusted profits with midpoints US$2.6 billion and US$1.78 per share, versus analyst estimates of US$2.49 billion and US$1.70 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

ADI, which sources chips both from outside factories and its own network of locations, delayed the closure of a California chip factory earlier this year to help meet customer demand during the global chip crunch. It said on Tuesday that it had spent US$340 million in fiscal 2021 to expand internal production capacity.

Much of that will happen at a factory in Beaverton, Oregon, that ADI acquired in its US$21 billion purchase of Maxim Integrated.

"We are now putting a serious downpayment to build out that capacity at an existing facility in the Western U.S.," Chief Executive Officer Vincent Roche told Reuters in an interview. "So it's really taking an existing footprint, building it up further, and just bringing more of that critical ... capacity internal to ADI."

For the fiscal fourth quarter ended Oct 30, ADI reported sales of US$2.34 billion and adjusted earnings of US$1.73 per share, above analyst expectations of US$2.31 billion and US$1.70 per share.

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us