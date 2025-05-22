Analog Devices forecasts upbeat quarterly sales after autos see tariff pull-in

Analog Devices forecast third-quarter revenue above analyst expectations on Thursday, but a projected sequential decline in the automotive segment sent shares down 5 per cent, as the chipmaker pinned demand in the unit to tariff-linked pull-ins.

Demand for some semiconductors has benefited in the near term as manufacturers pull shipments forward amid shifting U.S. tariff policies.

Analog Devices projected third-quarter revenue of $2.75 billion, plus or minus $100 million, above the estimate of $2.62 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG, but expects sales in the key auto segment to decline quarter-on-quarter.

Sales in the automotive unit rose 24 per cent to $849.5 million in the May quarter, which the company attributed partly to accelerated demand ahead of tariffs during a post-earnings call.

"Given some volatility..., we do think our auto results were aided by pull-in activity," a company executive said.

"While it's difficult to delineate what was pull-in versus normal, our estimate for pull-in upside is in the high-single digit range."

Peer Texas Instruments also forecast second-quarter revenue above the Wall Street estimate last month, as companies are seeing a revival in analog chip demand after several quarters of clearing pandemic-era inventory.

"Inventory had been really drawn down, so now we are seeing a restocking," said Lou Miscioscia, an analyst at Daiwa.

However, demand in the auto segment being driven by tariff activity could cast a shadow over the possibility of a sustainable recovery.

"Investors got spooked by their comments on some pull-ins related to tariffs in the automotive part," said Tore Svanberg, senior analyst at Stifel.

Sales at the consumer unit, which features chips for personal electronics, rose 30 per cent.

Global shipments of personal computers rose 9.4 per cent in the first quarter as PC makers boosted consignments in anticipation of tariffs, according to data from research firm Canalys.

The company also forecast adjusted per-share earnings of $1.92, plus or minus 10 cents, which is above estimates.