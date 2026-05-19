Analog Devices in talks to buy Empower Semiconductor for $1.5 billion, Bloomberg News reports

May 18 : U.S. chipmaker Analog Devices is in advanced talks to acquire artificial intelligence chip company Empower Semiconductor for about $1.5 billion in cash, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Here are a few details:

• Empower Semiconductor is a Silicon Valley-based power management chip company that manufactures voltage-regulating chips for AI processors and data centers, according to the company website.

• The deal comes amid a surge in investment in data center infrastructure for generative AI workloads.

• A deal could be announced as soon as Tuesday, according to the Bloomberg report.

• Reuters could not immediately verify the report. Analog Devices and Empower Semiconductor did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

• Wilmington, Massachusetts-based Analog Devices provides semiconductors to businesses in a variety of industries, including aerospace, automotive, and communications.

• Analog Devices in February forecast second-quarter results above Wall Street estimates, driven by robust demand for its semiconductors.

• Shares of Analog Devices have climbed more than 50 per cent so far this year.