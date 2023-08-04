China's importance to German exporters on the wane: Analysis

BERLIN: China is losing importance as a market for German exporters, with data showing a steady decline in its share of total exports, a trend set to continue as Berlin and Beijing rethink their economic ties.

Despite hopes of a trade boost after Beijing lifted pandemic restrictions, exports to China made up just 6.2 per cent of total German exports in the first half of the year - the lowest share since 2016 - according to data from the German statistics office to which Reuters had access on Friday (Aug 4).

After peaking at 7.9 per cent in 2020, the share of Germany's exports going to China has been on a steady decline, falling to 7.5 per cent in 2021 and to 6.8 per cent in 2022.

China's emergence as a market economy in the 2000s provided a massive boost to German companies and has proved a big contributor to the overall health of the German economy since.

However, this driver of growth for Europe's largest economy is set to lose steam in the coming years.