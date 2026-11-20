TOKYO, Nov 20 : Bank of Japan policymakers mostly agree on the need for an interest rate hike next month, but their split over how far rates should eventually rise risks muddying the outlook and triggering a fresh round of yen selling.

BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda has struggled at times to get his hawkish signals across to markets, including in December last year, when the yen fell despite the decision then to hike rates.

While vague messaging helps the BOJ keep its options open amid heightened economic uncertainty, the lack of clarity on how far the bank could eventually raise rates has also become a particular trigger for yen bears.

A board reshuffle next year, which gives Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi a chance to replace two departing hawks with her preferred candidates, may also shift the debate around the terminal rate - now seen by markets at around 1.75 per cent to 2 per cent, analysts say.

That uncertainty could undermine any messages by Ueda that steady rate hikes were on the horizon as the bank focuses on mounting price pressures, analysts say.

"The BOJ may be hoping to avoid giving too clear a guidance on the pace of rate hikes, as it's their first experience seeking to anchor inflation around its 2 per cent target," said Mari Iwashita, executive rates strategist at Nomura Securities.

"But sustained US rate hikes would keep the BOJ under pressure to raise rates too," in order to prevent US-Japan rate differentials from widening too much and triggering yen falls, she said.

AMBIGUITY DISCOUNT

Ueda last month declared inflation had reached the BOJ's 2 per cent target and stressed a shift in phase towards policy that focuses on fighting inflation risks with steady rate hikes.

Speaking in parliament on Thursday, Ueda shrugged off recent soft signs in consumption as temporary and projected spending to recover, cementing the chance of a December rate hike.

What is less clear is the pace and timing of rate hikes next year with recent commentary from BOJ policymakers showing a divergence in their views on how far its policy rate - now at 1.25 per cent - is from levels deemed neutral to the economy.

While BOJ staff estimates place Japan's nominal neutral rate in a range of 1.1 per cent to 2.5 per cent, there is no consensus within the board on where within the band the neutral rate lies.

Hawkish board member Naoki Tamura projected the neutral rate to be around 2 per cent. Another hawk, Hajime Takata, said on Monday the BOJ must raise rates to a "good" position, which he described as near the middle of the estimated 1.1 per cent-2.5 per cent range.

Others seen by markets as holding the casting vote on the rate-hike timing are less sure. Former academic Junko Koeda has said only the neutral rate was "likely significantly above 1 per cent."

Kazuyuki Masu has not given any projection on the neutral rate but stressed in September the need to pull real interest rates out of negative territory as soon as possible.

Doves, on the other hand, see less scope for further hikes, signalling the policy rate may already be close to neutral.

Toichiro Asada said last week Japan's neutral rate was "not necessarily high," while Ayano Sato cited weak consumption as a reason for voting against the September hike.

YEN HOLDS KEY

A majority of economists polled by Reuters expect the BOJ to raise rates to 1.5 per cent in December, followed by another hike by end-March. They see the terminal rate to be around 1.75 per cent or 2 per cent.

Ueda and his two deputies have done little to give markets clarity, staying mum on the neutral level and saying only that loose financial conditions leave scope for continued rate hikes.

The ambiguity reflects the difficulty predicting how households and firms, accustomed to prolonged ultra-low rates, react to steadily rising borrowing costs.

Even the hawks have held off on proposing aggressive tightening measures. Takata, for one, said the BOJ must avoid being bound by particular intervals in raising rates and take a nimble, data-dependent approach.

Some lawmakers who grilled Ueda in parliament on Thursday questioned his view that consumption will recover, a sign of the political heat the BOJ may face in steering further rate hikes.

While Takaichi has said little on the BOJ's rate-hike plans, she will have the chance to fill openings in the nine-member board when the two hawks, Tamura and Takata, see their terms expire in July next year.

The seat now occupied by former banker Tamura may go to a conservative megabank executive, however, the other opening may be filled by a candidate less hawkish than Takata, analysts say.

In the end, yen moves will be key to how far the BOJ will raise rates, said veteran BOJ watcher Katsutoshi Inadome, who projects rates to move up to 2.0 per cent next year - or even to 2.25 per cent around the summer if the yen continues to weaken.

"Given so many moving parts, maybe it's inevitable the BOJ's message becomes ambiguous," said Inadome, who is senior strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Asset ​Management.

"But if the yen's weakness persists, the BOJ will have little choice but to keep hiking steadily. I also wonder whether Takaichi would do anything that would push down the yen."