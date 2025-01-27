Logo
Business

Ancora nominates nine candidates to US Steel board, pushes to end Nippon deal
FILE PHOTO: A drone view shows Gary Works, the largest integrated steel mill in the U.S., which is operated by U.S. Steel, in Gary, Indiana, U.S., December 12, 2024. REUTERS/Vincent Alban/File Photo

27 Jan 2025 09:06PM
:Activist investor Ancora has nominated nine candidates to U.S. Steel's board of directors, as it looks to oust company CEO David Burritt and push the American steelmaker to back out of a $14.9 billion merger deal with Japan's Nippon Steel.

The activist investor, which owns a 0.18 per cent stake in the company, on Monday proposed to replace top boss Burritt with Alan Kestenbaum, former CEO of Canada's Stelco that was acquired by Cleveland-Cliffs in a $2.8 billion deal last year.

Cliffs in 2023 had proposed to acquire U.S. Steel, but the Pittsburgh steelmaker raised concerns about antitrust issues, while it accepted a higher offer from Nippon Steel soon after.

"We are...concerned about the motivations behind these nominations, given Ancora's and Alan Kestenbaum's recent dealings with failed bidder Cleveland-Cliffs," U.S. Steel said in a statement on Monday.

Ancora has nominated nine candidates to U.S. Steel's board, which has a total of 12 members.

Reuters reported earlier this month that Cleveland-Cliffs was partnering with peer Nucor for a new all-cash bid for U.S. Steel after former U.S. President Joe Biden blocked Nippon Steel's bid on national security grounds.

However, Ancora said on Monday it was not interested in the sale of U.S. Steel to another party, including Cleveland-Cliffs, and instead wants to pursue $565 million in breakup fee from Nippon Steel.

Shares of U.S. Steel were down 1.6 per cent in premarket trading.

Source: Reuters

