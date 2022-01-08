Andreessen Horowitz raises US$9 billion across three new funds for startup investments

Venture capital giant Andreessen Horowitz raised US$9 billion through three new funds to invest across startups in different sectors, amid a global funding boom as large investors back high-growth tech startups at a record pace.

The firm raised US$1.5 billion for a biotech-focused fund, US$5 billion for a growth fund meant for scaling startups and US$2.5 billion for a venture fund, it said in a blog post on Friday.

The latest fundraise, one of the largest from Silicon Valley venture funds in recent years, comes months after Andreessen Horowitz raised two new funds – a US$2.2 billion crypto-focused fund in June last year and a US$400 million fund for seed investments in early-stage tech startups.

Andreessen Horowitz, informally referred to as a16z, plans to use the capital to double down on tech startups across different sectors.

A number of its portfolio companies, including Coinbase Global Inc, Roblox Corp, Affirm Holdings Inc and enterprise software firm Samsara Inc, went public last year.

(Reporting by Sohini Podder, Mehnaz Yasmin and Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)