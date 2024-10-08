Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Andrew Ng's fund makes first India investment with AI healthcare firm Jivi
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Andrew Ng's fund makes first India investment with AI healthcare firm Jivi

Andrew Ng's fund makes first India investment with AI healthcare firm Jivi

Words reading "Artificial intelligence AI", miniature of robot and toy hand are pictured in this illustration taken December 14, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/ File Photo

08 Oct 2024 08:33AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Computer scientist Andrew Ng-led AI Fund said on Tuesday it has invested in an Indian artificial intelligence healthcare firm named Jivi, the fund's first such investment in the country.

India's booming AI segment is expected to grow more than double to up to $22 billion by 2027, according to a Nasscom-BCG report released earlier this year. The products and startups category is expected to account for 15-17 per cent of the market, tying for the highest share along with financial services.

Jivi, based out of the northern Indian city of Gurugram, uses AI to suggest potential diagnoses and treatments, generate health reports and perform administrative tasks, the fund said in a statement.

The fund did not specify how much it invested in the startup or how much stake it bought.

Backed by Sequoia Capital and Softbank Group, AI Fund has also invested in podcast-production platform Podcastle and investment-research application Octagon AI.

Ng, managing general partner at AI Fund, joined Amazon's board in April. Previously, he led AI projects at Alphabet's Google and Chinese internet search engine Baidu before resigning from both.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement