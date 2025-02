SHANGHAI : Ant Group has appointed Liu Zheng its new chief financial officer with immediate effect, replacing Cyril Han, a company spokesperson said on Wednesday, confirming an earlier report by Chinese tech outlet 36kr.

Liu is the former chief financial officer of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba's logistics arm Cainiao.

Han is set to take over from Eric Jing as CEO of Ant from March 1, according to earlier media reports.