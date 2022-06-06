Logo
Ant Group launches digital bank ANEXT in Singapore
FILE PHOTO: A logo of Ant Group is pictured at the headquarters of Ant Group, an affiliate of Alibaba, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China on Oct 29, 2020. (Photo: REUTERS/Aly Song)

06 Jun 2022 10:40AM (Updated: 06 Jun 2022 10:40AM)
BEIJING: Ant Group, the Chinese financial technology giant controlled by billionaire Jack Ma, said on Monday (Jun 6) that it has launched a Singapore-incorporated digital wholesale bank, ANEXT Bank.

Ant, the financial affiliate of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group, received the approval from the Monetary Authority of Singapore for ANEXT to commence business on Jun 2, the company said in a statement.

ANEXT is wholly-owned by Ant, it added.

Source: Reuters/ga

