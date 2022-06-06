Ant Group launches digital wholesale bank in Singapore to serve SMEs

SINGAPORE: ANEXT Bank, which will focus on providing financial services for small- and medium-size enterprises (SMEs), launched in Singapore on Monday (Jun 6), becoming the second digital wholesale bank to come online over the past few days.

The wholly owned subsidiary of Chinese financial technology giant Ant Group, which was first awarded a licence in end-2020, said it received approval from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) to commence business on Jun 2.

It added that its focus will be on serving local and regional micro and SMEs, in particular “those engaging in cross-border operations for growth and global expansion”.

Four digital bank licences were issued nearly two years ago by the MAS, in a move to liberalise the financial industry.

Apart from Ant Group’s ANEXT Bank, the other digital wholesale bank license went to a consortium made up by China’s Greenland Financial and Linklogis Hong Kong, which launched the Green Link Digital Bank last Friday.

Meanwhile, a Grab-Singtel consortium and technology firm Sea each bagged a digital full bank licence, which permits them to also serve retail customers.

In general, digital banks offer services that one can expect from conventional banks, such as accepting deposits, loans, facilitating payments and loans, except that these will be performed online as digital banks do not have physical branches.

ANEXT Bank’s chief executive officer Toh Su Mei said financial services have to evolve alongside business models that are changing to become digital-first or adopting a hybrid model.

It will provide SMEs with financial services that are “simpler, safer”, she added, citing the ability to leverage on Ant Group’s “deep bench of technologies and know-how”.

“I think the key is that we are unlearning what we have learned,” Ms Toh told reporters at a question-and-answer session held after the soft launch ceremony. She stressed that the new digital bank will come up with “innovative products” aimed at cracking the needs of SMEs, which have been underserved.