Ant Group weighs stake sale of Hong Kong virtual banking unit - Bloomberg News

Ant Group Co is considering selling its stake in its virtual banking unit in Hong Kong, Bloomberg News reported on Friday citing people familiar with the matter.
Source: Reuters
