Business

Ant Group weighs stake sale of Hong Kong virtual banking unit - Bloomberg News
FILE PHOTO: A logo of Ant Group is pictured at the headquarters of Ant Group, an affiliate of Alibaba, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China October 29, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

05 May 2023 12:47PM
Ant Group Co is considering selling its stake in its virtual banking unit in Hong Kong, Bloomberg News reported on Friday citing people familiar with the matter.

Source: Reuters

