Anthropic has made a superlative-filled debut on Wall Street, breaking all records for money raised on Wall Street as it became the first major artificial intelligence lab to become a publicly traded company.

The price tag on its shares was enough to put the value of the San Francisco company well beyond US$1 trillion.

That kind of number was once unheard of for a company's first moments trading on the stock market. But an acceleration in corporate wealth - and most recently the AI boom - has changed that. Anthropic is the second business to debut with a value over a trillion dollars (following SpaceX just months ago), and will join a handful of other tech giants that measure their wealth by figures reaching 13 digits.

Time will tell how Anthropic ultimately fares on the public market. The Claude maker decided to proceed with its IPO despite jitters among some investors over market volatility, fears of a possible AI bubble and growing unease among the public about the technology's risks overall.

Here are some numbers to help understand Thursday's IPO.

The amount in proceeds raised by the offering: US$81 billion

That makes Anthropic’s debut the biggest ever. Ahead of Thursday's (Nov 19) trading, it offered 980 million shares priced at US$83 each, putting Anthropic ahead of Elon Musk’s SpaceX, which set a previous record with its IPO proceeds of about US$75 billion in June.

The next biggest IPO hauls went to South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix (US$26.5 billion in July) and oil giant Saudi Aramco (US$25.6 billion in 2019).

Anthropic’s initial valuation: US$1.5 trillion

The initial price per share was set at US$83. But that spiked more than 30 per cent to open at US$111.50 a share - pushing the company’s total valuation by half a trillion dollars to US$2.01 trillion just before noon.

By market close on Thursday, Anthropic finished its first trading day at US$97.17 per share. That's still over 17 per cent higher than its initial public offering price, and amounts to a market value of roughly US$1.75 trillion.

In June, SpaceX ended its first day of trading on the public market with a valuation of US$2.1 trillion. Its market cap has since fallen to closer to US$1.95 trillion.