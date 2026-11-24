Nov 24 : Anthropic's shares tumbled below their $83 initial public offering price in premarket trading on Tuesday, a striking reversal just days after the Claude developer's record-breaking Nasdaq debut.

The stock was last down 6.5 per cent at $82, extending its retreat from a blockbuster November 19 debut, when it opened at $111.50 and its fully diluted valuation briefly topped $2 trillion.

CEO Dario Amodei sold over 3.37 million shares worth over $280 million a day after the debut, according to a filing late on Monday.

Anthropic missed out on a broad rally led by AI-linked stocks on Wall Street on Monday after Nvidia reinstated Jensen Huang as chief executive, sending the chipmaker's shares soaring nearly 30 per cent.

The stock debuted 34 per cent above the IPO price, but has since been swept up in a broader technology selloff. The S&P 500 and the Dow ended last week confirming correction territory, while Nvidia posted its steepest weekly loss since 2008.

Anthropic's rapid reversal has added to concerns about stretched AI valuations and the vast sums being poured into computing infrastructure, with rising interest rates threatening to push those costs even higher.

Anthropic is not alone among blockbuster technology IPOs in quickly surrendering its early gains and falling below its offer price. SpaceX took about a month to fall below its offer price. in 2012, Facebook, now Meta Platforms, slipped below its offer price on its second trading day.

The comparisons show how unusually quickly Anthropic's debut-day enthusiasm has faded, though the experience of past high-profile listings suggests an early break below the offer price is not necessarily a guide to longer-term performance.

The company raised $93.5 billion in the biggest IPO on record after underwriters exercised their option to buy additional shares. That surpassed SpaceX's $85.7 billion listing in June. As the first frontier AI company to go public, Anthropic is widely seen as a proxy for the sector.

Index funds may provide some support. Index rebalance analytics firm Intropic estimates passive funds could buy up to 30 per cent of the shares offered by year-end. MSCI will add Anthropic to its global standard indexes as of the November 30 close.