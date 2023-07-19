Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Anthropic CEO to testify at US Senate hearing on AI regulation
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Anthropic CEO to testify at US Senate hearing on AI regulation

Anthropic CEO to testify at US Senate hearing on AI regulation

FILE PHOTO: Anthropic logo is seen in this illustration taken March 31, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

19 Jul 2023 06:18AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON : Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei will testify on July 25 at a U.S. Senate hearing on artificial intelligence as lawmakers consider potential regulations for the fast-growing technology, the Senate panel scheduling the hearing said on Tuesday.

The Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Privacy, Technology, and the Law said it will hold a hearing titled "Oversight of AI: Principles for Regulation" that will include Amodei, who heads the artificial intelligence startup backed by Alphabet Inc's Google, as well as computer science professors Yoshua Bengio and Stuart Russell.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.