Anthropic CEO to testify at US Senate hearing on AI regulation

WASHINGTON : Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei will testify on July 25 at a U.S. Senate hearing on artificial intelligence as lawmakers consider potential regulations for the fast-growing technology, the Senate panel scheduling the hearing said on Tuesday.

The Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Privacy, Technology, and the Law said it will hold a hearing titled "Oversight of AI: Principles for Regulation" that will include Amodei, who heads the artificial intelligence startup backed by Alphabet Inc's Google, as well as computer science professors Yoshua Bengio and Stuart Russell.