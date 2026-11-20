Nov 19 : Ahead of Anthropic's blockbuster market debut, brokerages including Needham and Melius Research started coverage of the AI firm with bullish recommendations, betting the company would emerge as the "real AI disruptor".

Anthropic was on course to secure a $2 trillion valuation when its shares start trading on Thursday. The stock was set to open at $110.5, 33 per cent higher than the IPO price of $83 per share, according to indications as of 11.38 am ET.

Feverish demand for Anthropic shares amid a broader tech selloff, underscores enduring investor appetite for pure AI plays after enthusiasm for the sector softened in recent weeks.

"Anthropic maybe one of the few AI stocks that holds up in the near term, while the rest of the AI trade still faces questions," said Ben Reitzes, analyst at Melius Research, as he started coverage on the stock with a "buy" rating and a 24-month price target of $155.

Melius' target, the highest so far among analysts that have launched coverage, implies an upside of nearly 87 per cent from Anthropic's IPO price.

"Growth opportunities like Anthropic rarely come along, but we think history puts Anthropic in the same dominant bucket as fellow tech titans Amazon, Google and Microsoft," Needham said, as it started coverage with a "buy" rating and a $150 price target.

Anthropic has nearly $900 billion in computing commitments with partners including Amazon and Alphabet's Google.

Both Melius and Citizens, which started coverage with a "market outperform" rating and a $125 price target, expect the firm's revenues to hit over $400 billion by 2029.

A syndicate of more than 20 banks was involved in the IPO, with Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley working as the lead underwriters.

Following are the recommendations and price targets of brokerages:

Brokerages Rating Price

Target

Melius Buy $155

Research

Needham Buy $150

Citizens Market $125

Outperform

Wolfe Outperform $135

Research

New Street Buy $105

Research