Anthropic expected to tell investors it sees over $30 trillion in potential revenue, WSJ reports 

Aug 25 : Anthropic is likely to tell investors that it sees its total addressable market (TAM) exceeding $30 trillion, ahead of the $28.5 trillion estimate from SpaceX, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

TAM is the annual revenue opportunity available if a product or service achieved 100 per cent market share in its relevant market.

Here are a few details:

• To quantify its TAM, Anthropic is looking at the full scope of work that could be completed with AI models, WSJ said.

• Anthropic did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

• A large TAM would justify Anthropic's valuation and heavy infrastructure spending, guide product priorities, frame its rivalry with OpenAI and Google, and anchor the growth story behind its planned IPO.

• SpaceX, in its May IPO filing, said it has identified the "largest actionable TAM in human history," attributing most of it to AI technology.

• The Claude chatbot maker is projecting 2028 revenue of roughly $190 billion to $200 billion, with its IPO valuation hinging on those forecasts, Reuters reported earlier this month.