WASHINGTON, Nov 20 : A founder of the artificial intelligence giant Anthropic will make a large gift to cradle-to-adulthood investment ​program, Trump Accounts, in the coming weeks, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in an interview with CNBC on Friday.

Anthropic raised $93.5 billion in its blockbuster IPO on Thursday after underwriters exercised an option to ​buy additional shares

"One of the Anthropic founders is going to make a large gift to Trump Accounts over the next few weeks," Bessent said. "We believe that it's important for these great entrepreneurs to share their bounty."

Trump Accounts, which will provide U.S. citizens born between 2025 and 2028 ‌a government-funded investment account of $1,000 that families can build on, is aimed at promoting investing and financial literacy from an early age.